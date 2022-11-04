OSWEGO – The Oswego City School District Board of Education held a brief, emergency meeting this morning, voting to enter into a class action lawsuit targeting e-cigarette and vaping use.

According to the OCSD resolution, “the School District Board of Education has been invited to join a nationwide lawsuit by school districts against Juul Labs, Inc. the largest seller of e-cigarettes in the United States and other parties responsible for the production, marketing, sale and distribution of e-cigarettes and vaping devices.”

The board’s determination in joining the lawsuit includes discouraging the use and sale of e-cigarettes and vaping devices to children, while also seeking reparation for loss of monies incurred by the district surrounding e-cigarette use within the district.

According to the resolution, “the board wishes to join this lawsuit to discourage the proliferation of e-cigarettes, end the marketing of e-cigarettes to children, and seek compensation for harm caused to the district due to e-cigarette use.”

OCSD Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III spoke about the issue, covering basics regarding the case.

“Districts are basically working together to recoup a lot of the efforts that have had to be put forth to try to really counteract some of the concerns that have happened as a result of the entire e-cigarette piece,” Calvin said, also saying several districts, including some local, are also participating in the lawsuit.

The suit is being conducted by the law firms of Ferrara Fiorenza PC, and the Franz Law Group APLC. No cost is incurred by any of the parties joining the lawsuit if the case is lost; with a 25 percent fee taken off the top of any settlement monies awarded in the case if won. The monies will go toward legal expenses incurred during litigation. No OCSD attorneys will be will be employed or retained in this case.

Both resolutions were passed, the first by a margin of 4/1, the second passing by a margin of 5/0. To view today’s agenda, please click here.

