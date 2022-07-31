OSWEGO – OCSD Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin issued the following cancellation notice about tomorrow’s summer day programs due to power issues. More information can be found below:

-Dear Oswego City School District Parents and Guardians,

I am writing to share that due to a power-related concern, all summer programming within the Oswego City School District will be cancelled tomorrow. This includes the elementary and OMS enrichment programs, OHS summer school, the extended school year and summer feeding programs.

Students enrolled in CiTi BOCES’ summer offerings and the STRIVE program will not be affected by this power issue. These students will be transported to their programs and continue with their classes as originally scheduled.

We apologize in advance for the inconvenience that this may cause for some of our families, and we sincerely appreciate your patience as we work through this concern.

Crews from National Grid are working diligently to fully restore power at all OCSD facilities. As soon as the buildings can safely reopen with the power restored, we will notify our families and resume our regularly scheduled programming. Should any parents and/or guardians have any questions or concerns, we ask that you reach out directly to your child’s summer school principal.

Yours In Education,

Mathis Calvin, Ed. D.

Superintendent of Schools

