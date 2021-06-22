OCSD Seeks Community Input Regarding COVID-19 Relief Funding

OSWEGO – Oswego City School District officials recently received notification that the district has been allocated $12.8 million in emergency relief money to support students impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The funds include $8.9 million in American Rescue Plan funds and $3.9 million Elementary and Secondary School Relief Fund funds, and the district is asking for community feedback regarding spending.

“We are inviting community members to complete a short community input survey (https://forms.gle/dvsm1iVMA7c2nLGK7) to assist the district with how to best prioritize potential usage of these funds,” Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III said. “All community members should feel free to answer all survey questions and submit written responses to the survey up until June 29, no later than 5 p.m.”

The data collected from the survey will be reviewed, analyzed and shared with the community, and will help shape the official plan for how these funds will be used to support our students.

“Please know, the district values your input and appreciates your feedback in advance,” Calvin said. “Accordingly, we thank you for your time and participation in this survey.”

