OSWEGO – Having spent more than a year between fully remote classes and a smaller hybrid model, Oswego City School District officials announced Tuesday another step forward with the return of more in-person students for four days per week coming soon.

OCSD Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III said in a release the district is “thrilled” to be able to offer more in-person instruction time in the coming days and weeks as protocols change to allow for more students to safely be in each classroom.

“It’s a very exciting day here,” Calvin said. “We know, as we’ve heard so often from our community, how important in-person learning is along with the social and emotional wellbeing of students. We’re getting ready and can’t wait for them to be back more.”

Beginning April 5, more students in second and third grades will have a total of four days of in-person instruction per week (Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays), Calvin wrote in a letter Tuesday to OCSD families and the community.

“To add to this, we are also now planning to bring back all of the remaining grade levels (grades 4-12) for more in-person learning for a total of four days per week,” Calvin said. “Students in grades four through 12 will be able to return for more in-person learning beginning April 19.”

Another change includes a reduction in asynchronous learning on Wednesdays. Beginning the week of April 19, Wednesdays will provide live half days of remote learning in which students will receive live instruction from their classroom teachers for half of their day.

“During the other half of the day, students will be asynchronous and will be receiving academic intervention supports, specialized educational services, small group and/or one-to-one instruction and social-emotional learning support for the rest of their day,” Calvin noted.

Another change on the horizon is additional daily instructional time beginning the week of April 19. According to Calvin, the district is anticipating that there will be an extension of the learning day by roughly one hour for all students virtual and in-person.

This change, which will be communicated when known officially, is “to better meet the learning needs of our students and to ensure that we can transport them to and from schools,” Calvin said.

The CDC’s revised guidance suggests a 3-foot social distancing protocol as opposed to the 6-foot distance previously advised. The change will enable schools to bring more students back into the buildings while following the new social distancing recommendations and wearing masks to ensure safety.

“It should be noted that school districts are still awaiting guidance and regulations on social distancing from the New York State Department of Health,” Calvin said. “Once received, we will be implementing them with integrity.”

Calvin said surveys will soon be sent to parents and guardians to allow community input on the planning process.

For parents who wish to have their child continue learning 100% remotely, that option has not changed, Calvin added, and they may continue to learn that way moving forward.

“We are eager to implement these changes,” Calvin said. “While these efforts may present some challenges, we look forward to resolving them and bringing our students back for more in-person learning. Thank you for your time, patience and efforts in advance.”

Those with questions were encouraged to reach out to their child’s building principal.

Tuesday’s full letter from Calvin can be located on the district website, Oswego.org.

