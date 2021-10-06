OSWEGO – Vona’s Restaurant, will provide the next Salvation Army Guest Chef Dinner on Tuesday, October 12, serving from 4:30 to 6 p.m., at the Worship & Service Center, 73 West Second Street, Oswego.

The staff of the popular restaurant will prepare rigatoni and meatballs, tossed salad, bread, and assorted desserts and beverages. There is ample parking and the building is fully accessible. Dinners may be eaten in our dining room or carried out. Masks will be required in the building.

Vona’s Restaurant was started by Tom and Mary Vona in 1946. Their children, Tom Vona and Joey Occhino are the current owners. David and Elizabeth Haight manage the restaurant that has been helping to satisfy the community’s taste for Italian foods for the past 75 years. They offer full service family dining and catering of banquets and special events.

The Guest Chef Dinners have been held six times each year for the past fourteen years, except for 2020. Although early records are incomplete, 7,438 meals are known to have been served and more than $87,546 raised. The dinners are organized by the Salvation Army Corps Advisory Board and offered to the community to raise funds for fresh-cooked meals in Fulton and Oswego and for other services that are provided to individuals and families in need throughout Oswego County.

Future Guest Chef Dinners this year will be provided through the generosity of Canale’s Restaurant on November 9, and the Press Box on December 7.

The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps provides fresh-cooked meals five days each week in both Fulton and Oswego, groceries from its food pantries, winter garments, and many other services to individuals and families in need throughout Oswego County. In August, the Corps provided 398 soup kitchen meals in Oswego and 459 in Fulton. It provided 65 Oswego households with groceries for 1,665 meals and 53 Fulton households with groceries for 1,179 meals. It also distributed over 650 loaves of bread and pastries. Fourteen families purchased reduced-cost groceries through the Food Sense program of the Food Bank of Central New York.

The Oswego Rotary Club is collecting winter garments for distribution by The Salvation Army from its Oswego Center at 73 West Second Street. Donations may be brought to the dinner on October 12. New or gently used winter garments such as coats, scarves, hats, mufflers, insulated boots, mittens, and gloves in good, clean condition are needed. All sizes through adult are needed but the greatest need is for children through pre-teen sizes.

Information about The Salvation Army or about serving as a volunteer is available at 315-343-6491 or at the office at 73 West Second Street, Oswego. Planning for Thanksgiving and the Christmas kettle campaign is underway and there are opportunities for volunteers and donors.

