OHS To Learn Remotely Tuesday Due To Boiler Issue

OSWEGO – Oswego City School District announced that Oswego High School students will be learning remotely tomorrow, March 1, due to an issue with the school’s boiler.

Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III sent the following letter:

Dear Oswego High School Families,

As I wrote regarding yesterday, there is currently issues with the boiler used to heat the high school. While the hope was to return to school tomorrow, we now understand that the issue will require us to utilize our remote model on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 as well. Our plan is for students to utilize their normal instructional schedule beginning at 7:30 a.m. but in a remote capacity.

Any students who attend CiTi BOCES programming in the morning will be picked up as normal. Afternoon CiTi students will be contacted by the transportation department with a home pick-up time.

We apologize for this disruption and will continue to keep you updated on the situation. Our hope is to return to the classroom as soon as possible.

As always, thank you for your understanding. Please reach out to our high school administrative team with any questions or concerns.

Yours in Education,

Mathis Calvin III, Ed.D.?Superintendent of Schools

