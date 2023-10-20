Oms To Implement New System Streamlining Hall Passes, Student Movement

OSWEGO – After successfully testing SmartPass, a digital hall pass and student movement management system, the Oswego Middle School is preparing to fully launch it building wide in the coming days.

The platform improves how administrators, faculty and staff manage the flow of students in and out of the classroom throughout the school day. School leaders recognize the importance of student access to critical services outside the classroom, from restroom breaks to special services such as counseling, nurse visits, and college and career readiness. With that said, the increasing complexity of student services has demonstrated the need for a faster, more streamlined approach to approving and managing student movement.

SmartPass allows educators to seamlessly approve, manage, and monitor student movement related to out-of-class activities. Students can use one-click technology to submit a request and, in turn, teachers can instantly approve or decline, as needed. With new capacity to create queues, limit access to specific areas, and prevent disruptive or unsafe encounters, schools are finding SmartPass to be a high-impact resource for improving behavior and overall school culture.

“We have so many new and complex ways of serving students throughout out the school, so it makes sense to have a new, secure way of supporting them,” said OMS Principal Mary Beth Fierro. “At the same time, we are also mindful of the culture and expectations we strive for at OMS, so it’s important we mitigate ‘hot spots’ while also ensuring every student can get where they need to be, when they need to be there. SmartPass helps do exactly that.”

SmartPass is used in more than 1,000 schools throughout the country and is considered a key partner in the effort by school leaders to improve school culture, student agency, and time-on-task.

