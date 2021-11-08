OSWEGO – This Tuesday, November 9, The Organic Earthling will have a buy one, get one free special on all of their fresh made smoothies and fruit juices from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Customers will also receive a free tote bag courtesy of OCO’s Family Care program and learn more about how the program benefits community members.

“We’re pleased to be partnering with Lindsay to help raise awareness of the Family Care program,” said OCO Family Care Specialist Penny Pratt. “Stop in to enjoy a healthy drink, discover the selection of herbal and natural remedies The Organic Earthling offers and discover how our Family Care program improves the quality of life for those in the program.”

