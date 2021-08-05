OSWEGO – Nothing beats the smile on a child’s face when he or she has the opportunity to search through hundreds of books and find the perfect one to take home and make part of their collection.

The community help continue this effort and support the Oswego Bookmobile’s “Drive the New Bookmobile Home” Facebook Fundraiser, which will launch on August 9, 2021.

The Oswego Bookmobile is in its final efforts to raise funds to purchase and build out a brand new Oswego Bookmobile. The new vehicle will be equipped with a handicap access chair lift, rural WiFi hub, ventilation/HVAC system, computer stations, and a sound system. It will replace the current Bookmobile that was purchased as a used vehicle when the program started and now has over 150,000 miles on it.

The new Matthews Specialty Vehicles Series 4000 Bookmobile, equipped as specified, will cost $250,000. To date, the Oswego Bookmobile Inc has secured approximately $206,000 in state and local grants, as well as early community donors. Only $44,000 remains to achieve the fundraising goal and bring home the new Oswego Bookmobile.

As an added incentive, The Tarandi Foundation, directed by Oswego resident, Neelesh Shah, will match the first $5,000 of small (under $100) donations to the Oswego Bookmobile Facebook fundraiser. This is in addition to their earlier $15,000 gift, which was received in April 2021.

“The Oswego Bookmobile not only provides an opportunity for kids to continue working on their reading during summer but does it at no cost to our youth,” Shah said. “The return on investment in a program like this is extremely high and most importantly, immediate. As a stand-alone organization with a full volunteer board, it is truly amazing what this group has been able to achieve for the Oswego community. We are excited to continue our long-standing support for the Oswego Bookmobile.”

“The continued support of the Tarandi Foundation has been pivotal to the success of our effort to replace the old Bookmobile. The Oswego Bookmobile values the longstanding commitment of the Tarandi Foundation to the success of children in the Oswego area,” said Susan McBrearty, Oswego Bookmobile Board President. “We are excited to announce both the community fundraiser and the matching program. I am optimistic that the Oswego community will come through for the Bookmobile as it has in the past.”

You can donate to the “Drive the New Bookmobile Home” fundraiser on the Oswego Bookmobile website, the Oswego Bookmobile Facebook page, or drop off a donation at the Bookmobile during any of their weekly trips.

About Oswego Bookmobile:

Oswego Bookmobile is a nonprofit organization that drives free books and activities into neighborhoods so kids can keep on reading when school is out. Oswego Bookmobile is committed to providing children with tools for overcoming barriers they face in achieving and maintaining independent reading skills.

Oswego Bookmobile is managed by a volunteer Board of Directors that is responsible for programming and funding.

About the Tarandi Foundation

The Tarandi Foundation is a philanthropic organization that was established by the late Oswego physicians Ravindra and Manjula Shah to support and promote education and community service. The foundation has provided over $250,000 in contributions in Oswego County to support both literacy and arts education.

