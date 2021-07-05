Oswego Celebrates Independence Day With Block Party: Photo Gallery

July 5, 2021 Matt Watling

OSWEGO – On a beautiful and sunny afternoon, the City of Oswego hosted an Independence Day celebration in the form of a block party Sunday on West First Street.

The block party included over four hours of entertainers in the form of musicians and more, culminating in a firework display over the Oswego River at 9:45 p.m. The musical acts included John McConnell, Long Time Coming and even Mayor Billy Barlow who had a cameo of his own during Long Time Coming’s set, with Barlow on the drums. Other forms of entertainment included a bounce house for the children, Jeff the Magic Man and Cosmic Karma fire performers.

 

 

Photos taken by Matthew Watling and Kassadee Bradshaw.

