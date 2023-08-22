OSWEGO, NY – The Oswego City County Youth Bureau in collaboration with Maida’s Floral Shop will be hosting a “Kids Fall into Floral” Decorating class on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

This is a free class paid for by the City of Oswego. Kids will be making fresh flower arrangements and taking them home.

Open to the first 30 kids to register. Please email [email protected] to register. Any questions please call Jen at the Youth Bureau 315-349-3451, ext. 3451.

