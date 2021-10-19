OSWEGO – Oswego City Games Presents the Crazy Tree Contest on November 20.

Tree must be displayed outside or on a porch to be judged. Decorate your tree in holiday theme or make them crazy for a chance to win some prizes. Judging will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 20. Any questions please call Jennifer at the Youth Bureau 315-349-3451, Ext. 3451.

Please register at www.oswegocitygames.com. City of Oswego residents only! Businesses encouraged to participate.

