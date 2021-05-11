OSWEGO – In a brief Oswego Common Council meeting last night, Monday, May 10, all 12 resolutions (No. 156-167) were passed unanimously 7-0.

Resolution No. 162, which was presented by Mayor Billy Barlow in the May 3 Administrative Services Committee meeting sought a new contract with the Town of Scriba for bulk sewer treatment. The agreement would start July 1, 2021 and run through December 31, 2024.

The city previously held an agreement with Scriba which ended in 2019. Since then, the two have used that same contract but with a 3% increase each year. This contract is worth $450,800, maintaining a rate of $700 per user per year. After 2024, there is a two-year extension which would end the contract on December 31, 2026.

Previously, the committee also approved Resolution No. 160, which approved the use of Breitbeck Park for the Oswego YMCA. The resolution allows the YMCA to run outdoor fitness classes throughout the summer, starting June 1 and ending on September 1.

Resolution No. 163 authorized the mayor to sign Change order No. 9 for additional work for the Eastside Wastewater Treatment Plant Asset Management Improvement Project for $6,361. This will allow the plant to bring in drilling equipment necessary to make improvements in treatment tanks. According to the city engineer in the May 3 Administrative Services Committee meeting, it is expensive to “mobilize a standalone contractor.”

Other items passed on the agenda include:

Approving the minutes from April 26 Common Council Meeting

Appoint Commissioner of Deeds

Approve use of public space for Leah Folgherait and Brian Sharkey to host a wedding at Breitbeck Park

Approve use of public space for ARC of Oswego County in order to host the musical group FLAME

Grant a variance of the Noise Ordinance to David Thompson of Gibby’s Irish Pub

Authorize the Mayor to sign Change order No. 9 for additional work for the Eastside Wastewater Treatment Plant Asset Management Improvement Project for $6,361

Authorize City Chamberlain to replenish the marina account from souvenir sales, allowing the Boater Services Building to sell souvenirs for the next year

Authorize City Chamberlain to add a procedure to close a Capital Project Fund account

Authorize City Chamberlain to complete a budget amendment to the city clerk contracted services account for a previous year donation of $292 in order to purchase the City Hall Plaque

All Common Council meetings are held the second and fourth Monday of every month. The next meeting is to be held on Monday, May 24 at 7:15 p.m. To view the agenda, click here.

