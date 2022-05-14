OSWEGO – The Oswego County Historical Society (OCHS) will host its Annual Meeting presentation on Sunday, May 22 at 1:30 p.m. in the Oswego Masonic Hall of the Lake City Lodge No. 127 F & AM located at 765 E. Seneca St. in Oswego.

During a public meeting president Mary Kay Stone will present a brief annual report of the projects, events, and accomplishments of the year. The OCHS will also present the membership with the annual information of interest.

“The Annual Meeting is an important part of our organization. Anyone interested in preserving our local history is welcome to attend,” Stone said. “There is always so much that has been accomplished every year and we look forward to sharing it with our members and the entire community. In addition, the keynote presentation on a legendary legacy in Oswego history is going to be an exciting one.”

Immediately following will be a special PowerPoint presentation by local history author Dr. Natalie Woodall. The program will feature Lake City Lodge No. 127 F & AM remarkable legacy of 175 years of Masonry in Oswego City. As part of that current celebration Woodall will present a talk about Civil War veterans who were Masons in the three Oswego lodges in existence during the 19th and early 20th centuries. These included the Oswego 127, Frontier City 422, and Aeonian 679.

“Thousands of Oswego City residents became members of these lodges and many of them were Civil War soldiers. They came from different backgrounds, served in different units, and enjoyed varied life experiences,” Woodall said. “They were doctors, clergymen, businessmen, judges, farmers, and politicians. They were of different religious beliefs and different political parties. What united them was their membership in the Masonic fraternity.”

Woodall has deep roots in Oswego. She holds doctorates in classical languages and English literature. She is a retired teacher and college professor, and news reporter. She is the author of “Oswego County and the Civil War: They Answered the Call”; “Men of the 110th Regiment: Oswego’s Own”; and “Of Blood and Battles: Oswego’s 147th Regiment.”

Her forthcoming book, “Notable Civil War Veterans of Oswego County,” will be published by SUNY Press in October.

She has also written numerous articles about Oswego County Civil War soldiers and the local impact on its history for the Oswego Palladium-Times.

“Dr. Woodall has a done a tremendous amount of work researching the impact the Civil War made here in Oswego County. Her dedication to publishing these books makes each a valuable resource for those interested in learning more about the remarkable Civil War involvement of Oswego County. It also is honoring the people that served and those that made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Justin White, OCHS board trustee and Oswego County Historian.

The meeting is free and open to the public. Prospective members are also encouraged to attend to help the society continue to preserve the area’s rich local history. The yearly membership drive is in effect and membership forms will be available.

The OCHS is a non-profit organization founded in 1896 and dedicated to the preservation, promotion, and interpretation of the historical resources of the county. The society owns and operates the Richardson-Bates House Museum at 135 E. Third St. in Oswego, a landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The museum is open for tours Thursday through Saturday from 1 – 5 pm and other times by appointment. For more information visit the website at www.rbhousemuseum.org or contact the museum during regular hours at 315-343-1342.

