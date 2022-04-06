OSWEGO – The Oswego County Humane Society is holding a Chicken BBQ Fundraiser at the Oswego Moose Lodge on Sunday April 10, 2022 from noon until sold out.

In the animal welfare world, spring is renamed “kitten season,” a time with increased numbers of homeless and unwanted kittens in the community.

Each dinner is $12 which comes with a half chicken, salt potatoes, beans, a bun, and a dessert.

Funds raised will go to the care of these kittens including food & supplies, vaccines, medical care and their spay/neuter surgeries.

About Oswego County Humane Society

We provide services to promote and strengthen the human-animal bond through fostering-to-adoption programs, spay/neuter clinics, and humane education… Because people and pets are good for each other. The Oswego County Humane Society is designated under IRS code 501(c)3 as a charitable organization: 161586001 and registered with the New York State Charities Bureau: 06-70-81. Our registration number with the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets is RR239.

