OSWEGO – Oswego Deputy Fire Chief Justin Norfleet recently announced his retirement after over 22 years of service to the city.

Norfleet is the City’s first Deputy Fire Chief of Emergency Management in the department’s 145 year history. Norfleet was instrumental in the recovery efforts from the 2017 lakeshore flooding and led response to numerous incidents in the City.

“Chief Norfleet is a lifelong learner and thankfully has shared his wealth of knowledge with those around him and we are a better department for it,” Fire Chief Randall Griffin said.

Over his career, Norfleet was an instructor of numerous emergency medical courses, fire training, hazardous materials training and technical rescue training. He has received commendations from the Oswego Elks, the New York State Fire Administrator and lifesaving awards, including the rescue and resuscitation of a fisherman in cardiac arrest off the shores of Oswego.

Mayor Billy Barlow has issued a proclamation stating, “Your commitment to the fire service and the Oswego Fire Department has long inspired all of us and will be remembered for many years to come.”

According to Norfleet, he will be dedicating more time to completing his Master’s Degree in Public Administration at Syracuse University and spending more time with his family and their many animals. Norfleet is set to retire at the end of February.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...