Oswego DPW, Oswego Rotary Club Clean Oswego In Celebration Of Earth Day

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow stopped by to thank members of the Oswego Rotary Club who participated in the International Watershed Cleanup of the Great Lakes Project this morning in Oswego by cleaning the waterfront along Harbor Trail and Lakeside Park.

Simultaneously, the City of Oswego Department of Public Works detailed a crew of employees to cleaning the East Linear River Walk and other public parks throughout the city on Saturday.

The event is part of the first Rotary Great Lakes Watershed Cleanup week, held April 17 – 24, 2021, in recognition of Earth Day, Saturday, April 24.

Rotarian District Governor Mark Chipman sent a memo to all Rotary families in District 7070 asking for support in cleaning up area parks and waterways, marking the significance of April 24.

“This will be a great way to engage our Rotary Family and non-Rotarians in a day of action, draw attention to our fragile environment and our desire to be part of the solution,” Chipman said.

Target areas included the Great Lakes, the Niagara and Ottawa Rivers, the St. Lawrence River/Seaway, and the Erie Canal System in New York State. For more information on the International Watershed Cleanup of the Great Lakes Project, please click here.

