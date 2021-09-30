Oswego Elks To Host Beverage Tasting Event October 16

OSWEGO – Craft beers, ciders, wine and more await you at the Oswego Elks Beverage Tasting, being held October 16 at the Oswego Elks Lodge.

The event serves as a fundraiser for two of Oswego County’s most vital nonprofit organizations, Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) PATH Transitional Living program and Peaceful Remedies.

Tastings will be offered in three seatings; 4 to 5:30 p.m., 6 to 7:30 p.m., and 8 to 9:30 p.m.

Each seating will include tastings from a wide selection of beers from C’s Farm Market; wines from Colloca Estate Winery, Fox Run Vineyards and Lakeland Winery; spirits from Lock 1 Distilling Company and ciders from Awestruck Ciders.

To add to the fun there will be live music by Anybody’s Guess and a chance to win a bottle of wine during each seating. There will also be tickets available to purchase for a chance to win a variety of prizes. Drawings for the prizes will take place starting at 9:15 p.m. Proceeds from the drawings will benefit the Elks many charities.

OCO’s PATH program, a transitional living program for homeless young people ages 16 – 21, provides the opportunity to learn independent living skills, complete educational goals and to become a responsible member of the community. The PATH program has provided services to youth since 1991.

Founded in 2015 Peaceful Remedies is dedicated to improving the healing experience for those impacted by life altering illnesses by bringing holistic options of therapy and support to individuals in a safe and peaceful environment. Through its events & programs Peaceful Remedies provides support services that complement treatments, support caregivers, patients and their families.

Pre-sale tickets for the Oswego Elks Beverage Tasting event are $15 per person and are available by contacting the Oswego Elks at 315-343-1660 between 1 and 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. You may also download the Venmo app and visit venmo@jenlongley to purchase tickets to your desired seating. You must be 21 or over to attend this event. For more information visit oswegoelks.com.

