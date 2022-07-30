OSWEGO – Having an idea is great; experiencing your idea is even better. And experience is exactly what officials from the New York State Canal Corporation and New York State Power Authority did during their “On the Canals” tour in Oswego Wednesday, July 27.

As part of their program, the NYSCC and NYSPA came to the Port of Oswego Authority to rally behind of one their kayak vendors, Oswego Expeditions.

Oswego Expeditions owner and operator Jenn Mays runs a multi-functional kayak/canal tour business out of the Port of Oswego Authority’s Eastside Marina located at 3 Basin St.

Mays first began partnering with the Canal Corporation in February of this year, offering snowshoe expeditions along the Oswego Canalway. Mays continued her partnership with NYSCC for the summer season with canal paddling tours.

The “On the Canals” program offers a variety of activities along the system including kayaking, biking, water-biking, boating, birding and painting.

The experience part of this story came at the end of Wednesday’s event – a kayaking tour for any and all who attended.

Note: the author of this story also took part in the kayaking adventures so as to pen her thoughts correctly. For this particular writer, practice is the best teacher. I must confess though, it didn’t take much to convince me.

After getting properly fitted with a life jacket, kayak and paddle by Mays, guests kayaks were gently guided into the water, one brightly colored vessel after another effortlessly gliding through the Eastside Marina waterways; paddlers soon maneuvering their kayaks out into the Oswego River for a breathtaking view of the Harbor.

One cannot help but feel totally connected in this type of environment – rays of sun glinting off the slow moving waters, a touch of fresh lake air brushing ever-so-gently against your skin, dribbles of cool water playfully spattering against your body as you paddle along, the sounds of a busy city just out of reach – a true integration of the senses. Mesmerizing is the term I’m looking for…

Watching cars pass over the Bridge St. bridge from the water, the site of huge cargo ships unloading their goods, and the Oswego Lighthouse beaconing me to paddle over for a long, overdue visit are only things I could have imagined. One can feel the energy of the lake asking you to stay longer. The urge is incredibly comforting.

Now, I must bring our readers back to the event itself. Before we left on our mini-tour, attendees from the NYS Canal Corportation, the NY Power Authority, Port, city, local and business officials spoke about the exciting opportunities “On the Canals” is bringing to each community.

Chair of the POA Board of Directors Frances Enwright addressed the crowd, talking about the social, emotional and economic impacts the waterfront projects have had on the Port City.

“We are thrilled at Jennifer’s success here in the marina and celebrate our partnership with the NY State Canal Corporation in encouraging kayaking and pleasure boating along the canal system,” Enwright said.

“I’m a sailor and I race sailboats over here in Oswego, and I notice so much more of the kayak traffic – of them coming in and out all the time with the boaters. And I love watching those kayaks go out by the lighthouse and the beautiful sunsets here.”

Also in attendance were POA board vice chair, Connie Cosemento; POA Assistant Director Pat McMahon, POA Assistant to the Director Patti Scanlon; Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow, Shane Broadwell of the Broadwell Hospitality Group; David Granoff of Canal New York; and Dr. Robert Morgan from the H. Lee White Marine Museum.

NYSCC Director Brian Stratton spoke about the start of the initiative; the program initially born out of a pandemic response.

“We began the “On the Canals” program during the pandemic in the year 2020, first starting as “Canal Stay-cations. Everybody was staying home and not traveling, but no one really thought about all the wonderful opportunities right here in their own back yard,” Stratton said.

“So we began to get people out on the canals with free excursions – with biking and kayaking [and] water-biking. That first year we had about 2,800 people participate in “On the Canals” which we thought was great, and this year we expect 10,000 people to participate in our “On the Canals” offerings.”

The program has since grown, now celebrating 22 venues across the state – stretching over the 524 mile canal system from Albany to Buffalo. All “On the Canals” programs are free of charge. Funding for the program is provided by NYPA; the $300 million initiative created to promote tourism and recreational opportunities along the states revitalized canal system.

Mays also spoke about working together with the Canal Corporation and the opportunity it has offered not only her, but the Oswego community and state as a whole.

“This has been an extremely rewarding opportunity for us here in Oswego,” Mays said. “People are coming all over to visit Oswego from out of state; from New York City, Albany, Rochester [and] Syracuse – just to paddle, stay the afternoon [and] stay the evening. And it’s been really great as far as what the program is designed to do. We are really seeing the effects of it here. So I just want to say thank you for such a great vision.”

Mays went on to say the economic impact has resulted in the purchase of new kayaks for her business, added employment and training, plus added sales from a new French manufactured collapsible kayak.

Barlow shared his thoughts concerning the myriad of waterfront projects throughout Oswego, and the collaborative efforts to revive and enhance the lakeside experience for residents and visitors alike.

“As Jenn alluded to and the Director alluded to, we do have people coming here from all over the state of New York. Oswego isn’t just becoming a local destination; it’s becoming a regional destination,” Barlow said. “They’re coming here because we’ve done so much and we have great partners. We’re all finally working together and you’re seeing the results play out before our eyes.”

Michaels spoke about several waterfront projects already completed in Fulton, expressing her excitement about a new $5.5 million canal project slated for next summer which will include kayak launches, an overlook point and fishing areas.

“So we’re in – we’re fully invested in, because we see what investing along our canals and along the waters can do for a community. And the City of Fulton is ready to be a part of that,” Michaels said.

Ok, so let’s get back to the fun, playing-in-the-water part again –

If you’ve ever thought to yourself, “What would it be like to be out on the water?” as you drove over the Oswego River, walked around a lakeside park, or picnicked by the shoreline – ask yourself no further. Oswego Expeditions is the place to be. With a guided, professional tour, an engaging staff, and safety as the number one priority, what more could one ask for? Oh, wait…let’s not forget the most important part about the tour being absolutely free.

So take a day to pamper yourself by getting out on the water to experience all that Oswego’s waterway has to offer. My husband and I are already are signed up for a tour, but I feel the undeniable urge to sign up for several excursions. You might too…

Something to be aware of: One might feel a bit of angst at the mere thought of having to come back to shore. Too bad summer didn’t last forever…

For more information about Oswego Expedition’s kayak tours, please click here. For more information about the NYSCC “On the Canals” program, including a list of activities located across the state, please click here.

