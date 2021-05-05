Oswego Fire, Police Departments Respond To Two Vehicle Crash At Intersection Of East First Street, Utica Street

UPDATE (May 6, 11 a.m.) Oswego Police have released the following information to Oswego County Today:

“On 05/05/2021 at about 4:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of E. Utica St./ E. First St. regarding a two-vehicle motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officers observed a 2016 Dodge pickup truck turned over on its driver side, and a 2006 Mack truck parked in the intersection. Through on scene investigation, it was determined that the driver of the 2016 Dodge was headed eastbound on E. Utica St. and failed to yield the right of way of the Mack truck that was headed northbound on E. First St. There were two occupants of the 2016 Dodge, the driver was identified as Rick A. Lofthouse (64) and the passenger identified as Cassandra A. McRae (32). Both occupants were transported to area hospitals for evaluation. The driver of the 2006 Mack, identified as John D. Burgei (61), was not injured. Traffic was resumed at about 6:04 p.m.”

UPDATE (May 6, 8:15 a.m.): According to Oswego Fire Chief Randy Griffin: “Two injuries occurred requiring transport. One victim was transported to Upstate by Oswego Fire Department and one victim was transported to Veteran’s Administration by Menter.”

OSWEGO – Oswego Firefighters and Police are on the scene of a two vehicle motor vehicle crash at the intersection of East First Street and Utica Street, as of about 5 p.m. today, May 5.

Oswego Fire Department requests drivers to please use Bridge Street or Syracuse Avenue around the incident to avoid congestion. [The area has since been cleared and is is okay to drive in.]

More information to come.

