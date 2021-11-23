?OSWEGO – For 36 years Oswego Firefighters and Human Concerns, Inc. have joined forces to deliver all of the fixings to make sure everyone has a Thanksgiving dinner.

Monday and today firefighters from Oswego Firefighters Local 126 and firefighter retirees spent the morning delivering food at the curb in order to socially distance and still get the job done during COVID.

Human Concerns provides emergency food for individuals in need. They provide a three day supply of food, three meals daily, for each person in the household. They also provide clothing for winter and hygiene items when available to anyone in the Oswego City School District.

For more information call 211 or 211cny.com.

