OSWEGO – Oswego Harborfest is looking for food, commercial, farmer’s market, marketing and arts and craft vendors to showcase their merchandise to the nearly 75,000 people who attend the free-admission music festival that will take place July 28 – 31, 2022.

Vendors will be situated in Breitbeck Park and Franklin Square Park (East Park). Vendors will be open for shoppers on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday during the festival in both parks and also on Thursday in Breitbeck Park.

Harborfest encourages interested applicants to download an application and send it in as soon as possible. Applications can be found at the Oswego Harborfest website under the “Applications” tab.

After a two year hiatus, due to the pandemic, we hope to have a wide variety of vendors this year that offer our visitors a diverse shopping experience.

Harborfest was founded with the mission of creating nationally recognized festivals and events that attract and engage a broad and diverse audience, celebrate and build community, and advance economic development in Oswego, New York.

To learn more about vendor applications, about Harborfest itself, or to contribute to the support of this amazing region-wide event, visit our website or contact the Oswego Harborfest Office, at 41 Lake Street, Oswego, NY 13126 or via phone (315)-343-6858.

