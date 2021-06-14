OSWEGO – The 34th Annual Oswego Health Golf Tournament held on June 7, surpassed all expectations as 152 golfers, comprised of local businesses and friends participated to support local healthcare by raising more than $159,000.

Winning the captain and crew event for the fourth year in a row was Ontario Lakeshore Associates, with a score of 59. Team members included Carlos Dator, Jr., Louis Castaldo, Zach Farden and Mike Palmitesso.

Right behind this team because of a tiebreaker due to the best score on handicap holes was Burritt Motors with a score of 59.

This second-place team included Rich Burritt, Ryan Hawthorne, Krishna Hill and Alan Occhino.

Taking third place was Pathfinder Bank and team members were Tom Schneider, John Sharkey, Dan Dorsey, Jr. and Craig Fitzpatrick.

During the tournament, the Debbie Hicks Memorial fun prize was presented to Team Barclay. This honor is selected by a blind draw of all the teams in the non-competitive division. This prize is presented each year in memory of longtime golf tournament organizer Debbie Hicks.

Individual highlights during the tournament included straightest drive on #1 won by Sadie Moynihan and Pete Donovan, while winning the longest drive on hole #14 were Patty Schaefer and Dr. Carlos Dator Jr. There were closest to the pin won on various holes, including #2 won by Jim Schaefer; #4 won by Patty Schaefer and Ben Frary; #12 Patty Schaeffer and Dennis McCarthy; #18 won by Sadie Moynihan and Nate Bliss. Winning the putting contest was Dan Dorsey Jr. with Josh Pritchard as the chipping contest winner.

This year’s presenting sponsor was Bond, Schoeneck & King.

“The global pandemic underscores just how important Oswego Health is to our community. Now more than ever Bond is proud to be sponsoring a fun event to thank the men and women who have been, and continue to be there for us,” said Larry P. Malfitano Bond, attorney and legal counsel to Oswego Health.

“We truly appreciate the support received from the community and our local business partners,” said Michele Hourigan, Director of Business and Community Development for the Oswego Health Foundation. “As a nonprofit community healthcare system, we count on support from generous supporters, to help us deliver the outstanding medical care our patients and community deserve. Proceeds from this golf tournament will directly impact care in our community.”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...