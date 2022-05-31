OSWEGO – Hands placed over hearts while standing at attention and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, a plethora of veterans and residents alike came together in remembrance of those who lost their lives while serving in the military, during a Memorial Day Observance at Veterans Memorial Park in Oswego Monday, May 30.

The event was put on by the Oswego City Veterans Council. OCVC President George Hoffman Jr. was the Master of Ceremonies, with guest speakers Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow and New York State Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay.

In a thought provoking speech, Hoffman embraced the crowd, speaking of the sacrifice servicemembers gave for their country; urging the crowd to take a moment to remember the cost of their freedoms while enjoying celebrations with family and friends that day.

“Memorial Day – it’s a very special day. This weekend Americans in large numbers will visit our national cemeteries and other final resting places to honor their loved ones, their friends, neighbors, colleagues; even some unknown to them. Men and woman who gave their lives in defense of our nation,” Hoffman said. “Yes, today is the first official day of the summer season, a time for family, friends and great times. However, let’s not forget who gave us these times of pleasure and enjoyment.”

Barlow also gave a tribute to those that fought valiantly for our country, asking everyone to not forget what has been done to ensure America’s continued freedom.

“Thank you for joining us as we honor those who have fallen in service to our great nation, so that we may live and enjoy the freedoms that we have become accustomed to. Freedoms that are ever present, freedoms that shape our very way of life, and freedoms that we often take for granted,” Barlow said. “I also would like to extend a special thank you to those among us that have served alongside their fallen brothers and sisters, for they know firsthand the level of sacrifice many of us many could never comprehend. Thank you for your service and thank you for carrying the weight of the fallen on your shoulders.”

Barclay added his pleasure at seeing residents from around the county coming to honor and remember the fallen.

“I want to say how great it is to see this many people turn out for Memorial Day. I’m awfully concerned Memorial Day is just going to be veterans with a few invited guests, but really it’s not. It’s a time for all American’s to give thanks and remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to our country,” Barclay said.

Oswego native Joan Dehm Knoop came to honor the lost, one particularly special in her heart – her brother Army PFC Thomas E. Dehm. Dehm died September 24, 1950 from friendly fire during the Korean Conflict.

Knoop said it took a year for her brother’s body to be returned home, vividly remembering the day his body arrived in Oswego on August 25, 1951. She was a little girl of only 10-years-old.

“You know, it was just so sad. Here we are, a family of ten children with the most wonderful parent’s you’d ever want to meet, and they had to wait a whole year of time to get in touch with somebody to bring his body home. It’s just one of those very sad things. He was just a kid. He had a birthday on July 12 and he had just turned 20,” Dehm Knoop said.

“I can remember – I was only 10, but I can remember, because at that time everybody was waked [had their wake] at home. Do you know where Paul’s Big M is? Well it was a train station. They carried this coffin from Paul’s Big M to our home at 51 W. 8th St.”

Dehm Knoop went on to talk about the Gold Star status her mother would never receive because of the timing of the war.

“My mother could not become a Gold Star mother because it was a “conflict” at time that he was killed. So it was not considered a war,” Dehm Knoop said. “Then after [that] it was a war.”

Dehm Knoop said the Quattrini-Dehm V.F.W. Post No. 5885 in Oswego was named after her brother and a soldier who fought in WWII.

She also went on to say she and a brother who have been lifelong residents of Oswego, continually look after their loved ones graves throughout the year, especially during holidays such as this.

Participants in yesterday’s ceremony include: The American Legion, VFW Post 5885, Elks Lodge, Polish Legion of American Veterans, Ancient Order of Hibernians and the Knights of Columbus.

