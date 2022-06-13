OSWEGO – The H. Lee White Maritime Museum at Oswego will be offering boat tours to the National Register Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse starting June 17 and 18, each Friday and Saturday through July 2 with expanded days in July and August.

Tours start at noon and run on the half hour till 4 p.m. Reservations are required. Tours are weather dependent but check with us as Oswego weather can be fair when other areas are not.

Interested visitors can visit our website under Oswego Lighthouse boat tours read more link or call the Museum office 315.342.0480 and click on Guest Services.

For other museum activities, contact the Museum at (315) 342-0480, through the website at: www.hlwmm.org, or through social media at facebook.com/hlwmm and facebook.com/oswegolh.

