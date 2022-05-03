Oswego Man Arrested Following Stand Off With Police

OSWEGO – Yesterday, May 2, 2022, at 12:51 p.m., the Oswego Police Department was dispatched to a residence on East 7th Street for a domestic dispute complaint.

According to police, upon arrival, officers were told that a domestic dispute occurred regarding personal property inside the home. During the dispute, a male threatened family members with a shotgun. Officers made multiple attempts to contact the male, who refused to come out of the residence.

A perimeter was set up around the residence and a one block area was secured. With the assistance from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, a 9- and one-half hour negotiation took place with the male ultimately exiting the residence and taken into custody without incident.

Officers conducted a search of the residence and located a loaded shotgun.

As a result of the investigation, Marcus M. Miller, age 39 of Oswego was charged with:

Robbery in the first degree, a class c felony

Criminal possession of a weapon, a class d felony

Endangering the welfare of a child, a class a misdemeanor

Miller was transported to Oswego County CAP Court held pending arraignment.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident or others is asked to contact Investigator James LaDue of the Oswego Police Department at (315) 236-4854. Those wishing to remain anonymous may do so.

Mayor Billy Barlow thanked the Oswego Police Department and the area neighbors for their cooperation during this incident. Assistance was provided by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office emergency response team and their negotiators, New York State Police K9, Menter Ambulance, Oswego Fire Department, and the US Border Patrol.

Law enforcement respond to a stand off. Photos by Shea Hartranft.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...