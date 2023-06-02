OSWEGO – On May 27, 2023, at about 12:20 AM, the Oswego Police Department was dispatched to 49 West Bridge St., “The Sting” for a reported shooting that just occurred.

Upon arrival, officers located an individual in the parking lot who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers and members of the Oswego Fire Department, and Menter’s Ambulance began to render first aid.

The victim, Mikal A. Brightwell age 31 of Oswego, was transported by Menter Ambulance to Upstate Hospital. Brightwell was treated for a single gunshot wound. Brightwell is in critical condition.

Investigators with the Oswego Police Department determined that there was a verbal dispute outside of The Sting between Brightwell and James N. Stewart age 48 of Warners, NY. As the argument escalated, Stewart allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired a single shot that struck Brightwell. Stewart immediately fled the scene in a grey-colored Audi SUV.

The Oswego Police Department in conjunction with the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office executed several search warrants related to this investigation in Onondaga County. Stewart’s whereabouts are unknown, he is believed to be out of state.

Investigators have secured warrants for Stewart’s arrest for Attempted murder in the 2nd degree and Criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree.

Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of Stewart is encouraged to contact the Oswego Police Department at (315)342-8120 enter prompt 4 or to contact their local 911 center. Calls will be kept anonymous.

As information becomes available it will be released.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police are assisting with the investigation.

Updated 06/02/2023@7:45am.

