OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced yesterday the Oswego City Police Department has donated used AXON body cameras to the SUNY Oswego Police Department to assist with expanding the SUNY PD’s body camera fleet.

SUNY Oswego is undergoing a body camera system upgrade and will use the donated OPD body cameras until the upgrade is complete in early 2022.

“Donating our used body cameras to SUNY PD is a great display of support and cooperation between two local law enforcement agencies and ensures the safety of all police officers and members of the public throughout Oswego,” Barlow said.

