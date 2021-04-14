Oswego Police Respond To Mental Health Complaint On East Seneca Street

OSWEGO – Last night, April 13, at about 7 p.m., the Oswego Police Department (OPD) was dispatched to a disturbance complaint at a residence on East Seneca Street in the City of Oswego.

Upon arrival, officers spoke to an individual who was making threats to harm himself and others. That individual then barricaded themselves inside the residence.

After approximately two hours, officers were able to contact the individual convincing them to come out. No one was injured in the incident. No criminal charges are being filed and this incident is being handled as a mental health complaint.

The area around East Seneca Street that was closed was reopened as of 9:35 p.m. last night and is open to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

OPD was assisted on scene by the Oswego Fire Department, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, the New York State Police, and Menter Ambulance.

No further information regarding this incident will be released at this time.

