OSWEGO – After recently returning home from the hospital, Toby McIntosh was surprised by a crowd of family and friends who set up a drive by right in front of McIntosh’s house Sunday morning, June 13.

McIntosh was in a head on collision with a car, according to his friend Jenelle Coite. The crash occurred on May 21, but he is now doing better.

After suffering significant injuries to his collarbone, rib cage, shin bones and lungs, McIntosh was able to head home from Upstate Medical. While home, Coite thought to help cheer up his spirits she could organize a drive by with the help of his motorcycle club, the Hades Hounds LEMC.

“Jenelle got a hold of me and kind of got the ball rolling,” a member of the Hades Hounds, Josh Kunz said. “Everyday to work he drives by her house and waves to her kids, and she hasn’t seen him in a while so the kids were asking. Being in the motorcycle world and the Jeep club, we [thought] could get a decent turnout and raise his spirits a little bit.”

At least 15 or 20 motorcycles lined up at Oswego Middle School before making the short mile or so trek to McIntosh’s house. The convoy also included five or so Jeeps from the “Concrete Convoys” jeep club that Kunz mentioned.

What Coite called a “car parade” in an email was aided by city police who led the cars down the streets. One police car started at the middle school along with the slew of cars while others were parked along the short route to make sure the line of cars were not separated by oncoming traffic.

The drive by reached McIntosh at 11:04 a.m. on Sunday, as bikes were in position as early as 10:30. McIntosh’s wife was in charge of getting him on the front patio and ready for the grand surprise. His good friend Kunz really enjoyed the idea, knowing that it would be well-received by McIntosh.

“He’s going to be ecstatic,” Kunz said. “He gets not overwhelmed but really excited when we go to see him now since he can’t go out and ride with us.”

McIntosh also used the word “overwhelming” to describe the morning event, adding that at first he thought it was more or less a coincidence that motorcycles were passing through.

“I was overwhelmed with emotion when I realized what was going on, it really lifted my spirits and made me feel a little less pain very briefly, knowing that all these people cared and did this for me,” McIntosh said. “When I first heard the motorcycles I thought, ‘Wow that must be a motorcycle ride passing by the house,’ but then when I saw two of my friends’ motorcycles pull in the driveway is when I realized they set something up.”

Despite the pain, Coite added that McIntosh is in good spirits, as he has provided updates almost every day for his friends.

“He, everyday now, is posting, ‘I woke up this morning. I dealt with pain all night, but I am happy to be alive and thankful for everyone in my life,’” Coite said.

McIntosh already seems to be in good spirits, showing thanks on social media like Coite mentioned. Beyond this, McIntosh yearns to get back on a bike once he recovers.

“He’s still very active with the motorcycle [club],” Kunz said. “He sent me a message [Sunday] morning, saying that he has already found his next bike that he wants to buy, and he’s ready to be healed and back on a bike.”

