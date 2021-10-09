OSWEGO – Children of the Oswego City School District have looked forward to visits from the Bookmobile during the summer months for the past 11 years.

They have enjoyed a steady supply of books and have maintained their reading skills and interests. The original vehicle was bought used and has presented continual challenges to keep it going. It now requires replacement so the Board of Directors of Oswego Bookmobile, Inc., has secured grants and undertaken fundraisers to purchase a new quarter-million-dollar vehicle from the Matthews Specialty Vehicle Company.

It will be handicap accessible with chair lift, ventilation, and air conditioning and will have a rural WiFi hub, computer stations, and a sound system. It will accommodate all current services with room to grow.

Susan McBrearty, president of the Board of Directors of Oswego Bookmobile, Inc., has stated the case for the Bookmobile.

“With a new, mechanically sound, fully accessible vehicle, Oswego Bookmobile will continue to deliver free books and literacy programming to children in our community for decades to come,” McBrearty said. “This will allow Oswego Bookmobile to expand services to further our mission of empowering children to become lifelong readers and helping them overcome barriers to achieving literacy.”

Oswego Bookmobile partners with the Oswego City School District, Oswego Public Library, and the State University of New York at Oswego. It depends on the community to fund operating expenses through grants, contributions, and fundraisers. The group is within about $44,000 of paying for the vehicle in full. Contributions may be sent to Oswego Bookmobile Inc., 34 East Bridge Street, Oswego, NY 13126. The group is a 501c3 nonprofit corporation, EIN 81-1451803.

