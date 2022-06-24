OSWEGO – New York Sea Grant (NYSG) and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) have announced the Summer 2022 Great Lakes Ecosystem Education Exchange (GLEEE) Workshops for teachers, environmental educators, and homeschoolers at sites in Oswego, Massena, Rochester, and Buffalo.

NYSG Great Lakes Literacy Specialist Nate Drag, NYSG and DEC staff, local environmental organizations, and regional scientific experts will host the professional development workshops to help teachers integrate Great Lakes curricula and hands-on lessons into their classrooms.

The Summer 2022 GLEEE workshops will be held as follows:

. July 25th in Oswego at SUNY Oswego’s Rice Creek Field,

. July 26th in Massena at Robert Moses State Park,

. August 8th in Rochester at Ontario Beach, and

. August 9th in Buffalo at Buffalo Harbor State Park.

For more information and to register, go online to www.nyseagrant.org/gleee or call 315-312-3042.

Activities will feature interactive demonstrations of learning standards-aligned lessons, place-based educational resources, and other information on such topics as plastic pollution, climate change, and coastal resiliency. Each workshop will include a demonstration from the new “Plastic Pollution and You” curriculum, co-authored by Drag and NYSG Coastal Processes and Hazards Specialist Kathleen Fallon, Ph.D., for grades 3-12.

Workshop participants will be eligible to receive a $50 participation stipend and will be able to reserve free educational resources, including the GLEEE Great Lakes Basin Bins, developed by NYSG in partnership with DEC; the Center for Great Lakes Literacy’s Fish-o-Pedia; and Aquatic Invaders Attack Pack.

The Great Lakes Ecosystem Education Exchange program partners educators in New York’s Great Lakes watershed to develop experiential environmental education programming to build awareness, appreciation, and stewardship of NY’s Great Lakes. GLEEE is a collaborative program of NYSG and DEC, and is funded by the New York State Environmental Protection Fund.

New York Sea Grant is a cooperative program of Cornell University and the State University of New York, and one of 34 university-based programs working with coastal communities through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Learn more at www.nyseagrant.org.

