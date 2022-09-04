PBS Show Highlights Proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary

OSWEGO – Representatives of the Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council, Oswego County, New York Sea Grant (NYSG), and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric (NOAA) National Marine Sanctuary Great Lakes Program shared their thoughts on the proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary in a recently-aired story produced by WPBS- TV, Watertown, New York.

The program originally aired on Aug. 23 as part of “WPBS Weekly: Inside the Stories,” a weekly show highlighting current affairs. The full story can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4CCiNAQ71fo.

NYSG Coastal Recreation and Tourism Specialist David G. “Dave” White II, Oswego County Administrator Philip Church, Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council Vice Chair and Member-at-Large Katie Malinowski, and NOAA Office of National Marine Sanctuaries Great Lakes Regional Coordinator Ellen Brody are interviewed in the eight-minute story that highlights the environmental, recreational, economic and maritime cultural value of the proposed project.

The NOAA Office of National Marine Sanctuaries manages a national network of the sanctuaries in U.S. and Great Lakes waters. The proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary designation area includes the waters offshore of Wayne, Cayuga, Oswego and Jefferson counties.

The proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary area includes 43 known shipwrecks, dating to the late 1700s, and one submerged aircraft, with the potential to add more. For example, the David W. Mills shipwreck, located offshore of Oswego, is New York State’s first Submerged Cultural Preserve and Dive Site in the Great Lakes region. The St. Peter shipwreck, located offshore of Pultneyville in Wayne County, is on the National Register of Historic Places.

