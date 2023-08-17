OSWEGO, NY – On the stage of the Frances Marion Brown Theatre at the Oswego Players, a new production of “Peter Pan” will fly into Oswego this summer.

As one of the longest-serving community theatre company in the nation, the Players have invested in the future with this latest show—casting actors as young as 5 (Tinker Belle) in the ensemble troupe. Come see the antics of the famous Boy Would Not Grow Up as conceived in the Edwardian age to a contemporary Girl Who Does Not Want to Grow Up.

The production is based on the classic children’s book, “Peter Pan and Wendy” by J. M. Barrie. This new version has music by Lutz Mayer, lyrics by Joel Shatzky, book by Jack Carr and music arrangements by Julie Along Carr with music direction by Juan LaManna.

The production, part of the Oswego Players’ 85th anniversary season, will run weekends August 18-20 and August 25-27 at Frances Marion Brown, Oswego, NY. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors. Reservations may be made by calling (315) 343-5138 or going to https://oswegoplayers.org.

The intergenerational cast includes Michael Moss, Ashley McKinstry, Jennifer Waugh, Jake (appearing as both the hapless Mr. Darling and our favorite villain Captain Hook), Beatta , Wendy, Paul, Caroline, Katie, Melany, Austin, Chelsea, Virgil, Kieran (in the title role), Charlotte, Este, Charlie and Liliana. Beatta and Liliana alternate as Wendy Darling and legendary veteran actor Nancy Kane (last seen as Melissa Gardner in “Love Letter” on our stage) makes a special guest appearance as Mrs. Darling for the August 20 matinee. Hannah Kandt is s substituting for Beatta as Young Wendy as she recovers from an illness.

This new version of the beloved story includes room for all: Lost Boys, Tiger Lily and her posse of Flowers, snarky Mermaids and of course Pirates and the dreaded Captain Hook! Look out for that nasty Croc! But beware! This is not your grandfather’s Peter Pan—surprises, gender bending and twists and “woke” updates await. This is not your grandma’s Peter Pan! This version shifts the spotlight to a bookworm tween girl forced to grow up before she is ready. And of course, they all live happily ever after! See you in The Never Land!

Come to support the energy and creativity of the multigenerational cast and enjoy this new twist on the timeless tale.

