Public Hearing For Zone Change Set During Oswego Common Council

OSWEGO – The Oswego Common Council held their bi-monthly meeting last night Monday, January 23. The meeting brief – all 13 resolutions passing unanimously, with one pulled off the agenda for vote.

Approval for a public hearing concerning a Proposed Zone Change for a property located at 171 East Second St. in Oswego was passed. The property, formerly housing Fred’s News is currently under construction, the property needing approval to turn the structure into either a two-apartment dwelling, or an upper apartment dwelling with a business located on the first floor.

Oswego Code Enforcement Director, and Planning & Zoning Administrator Jeff McGann briefly explained the laborious process at the January 17 Committee meeting.

“A zone change is a bit of a daunting process that lasts about three months, and part of that is to schedule a public hearing,” McGann said. “Probably something we can look into – shortening up the process at some point. At this point, that is the process and our next step is to schedule a public hearing, and we’re looking for your support to get that step set up so we can move on.

The public hearing is slated for February 13, 2023.

Following is the list of all agenda items – all resolutions unanimously passing, with the exclusion of * No. 43 which was removed from the agenda:

Approve Jan. 9, 2023 Common Council meeting

Appoint Commissioner of Deeds

Approve Use of Public Space – Ellen B. Clark, Concierge for Experience Oswego, NY, in order to place ten illuminated hearts on the Bridge Street Bridge during the month of February

Accept donation of a bench from Sandra Swiech in memory of Bruce, Patricia and Rock Pospesel

Approve Use of Public Space to Traci Pena in order to host and event at the McCrobie Building on Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Approve Use of Public Space to the Oswego County Autism Taskforce in order to host the Out Run Autism 5K Event on Saturday, March 4, 2023

Approve Use of Public Space to Daniel Rupert in order to host a Craft Show at the Oswego Elks Lodge on Saturday June 11, 2023

Authorize Mayor and/or Community Development Director to execute all documents necessary for the 2023 Summer Concert Series, Block Parties, and the 2023 Independence Day Celebration

Authorize Mayor to sign By-laws/Agreement between the County and the City of Oswego for the Joint Oswego City-County Youth Bureau

Authorize Mayor to enter into a renewal Agreement with StepOne Creative for Website Maintenance for a One (1) Year Term

Authorize Mayor to enter into an agreement with Alpha Analytical for the East and West Wastewater Permit Monitoring Requirements

Authorize Mayor to sign a Memorandum of Agreement between the City of Oswego and Erie Boulevard Hydro, for the Coordination Plan as required by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

Authorize the City Chamberlain to complete a Budget Amendment in the amount of $300,000.00 in order to make payments to GAR Associates, LLC for their Assessment Services

Waive Rules of Common Council to present Resolution 44 from the floor without Committee Consideration

Authorize Public Hearing – Re: Proposed Local Law No.*1 of the Year 2023 – a Local Law amending the “Electrical Code of the City of Oswego, New York”

*Approve the Advertisement of Sealed Bids for properties located in the City of Oswego

All Common Council meetings are held the second and fourth Monday of every month, the next meeting to be held on Monday, Feb. 13 at 7:15 p.m. To view the agenda, please click here.

