OSWEGO COUNTY – Friends of Camp Hollis launches its inaugural 5K Run/Walk in the virtual world this spring. The event can be completed at each participant’s pace – whenever and wherever they can – throughout the month of May.

“We had plans in place for an in-person 5K event in 2020,” said Alexis Richer, race coordinator. “Unfortunately, we had to cancel those preparations due to the coronavirus pandemic. Although the virus is still prevalent this year, we decided as a group that we did not want to wait another year to launch the event. So, we made some adjustments to be able to conduct it virtually and maintain COVID-19 protocols.”

Registration for the virtual 5K event is now open and will continue until May 1. Entry fee is $15 with all proceeds going to the Friends of Camp Hollis for their efforts to support the camp. Anyone who registers prior to April 1 will receive a t-shirt with their registration.

To register, go to https://youthbureau.oswegocounty.com/parks_recreation/camp_hollis/friends_of_camp_hollis_5k_run_walk.php.

For up-to-date details about the race, find the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/766964304234730.

For more information, call the Oswego County Youth Bureau / County Parks and Recreation Office at 315-349-3450 or email Alexis Richer at [email protected].

Friends of Camp Hollis provides financial support and scholarships to families to make the summer camp experience at Camp Hollis possible for all Oswego County children. Camp Hollis is located on the shoreline of beautiful Lake Ontario in the town of Oswego. It is owned by Oswego County and operated by the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau.

