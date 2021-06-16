OSWEGO – The Sheldon Institute for Barbara Shineman Scholars, offered by SUNY Oswego’s Office of Business and Community Relations, will hold the 42nd program during the weeks of July 19 to 23 and July 26 to 30 for children entering grades 2 through 10.

Registration is required to attend the program, children can attend one or both weeks. To register, visit the oswego.edu/sheldon-institute website. Scholarships are available for families that qualify.

An educational enrichment program held on SUNY Oswego’s main campus, the Sheldon Institute’s program is comprised of two one-week, full-day sessions taught by college professors, public school teachers and experienced practitioners. Children will engage in an academic-based curriculum that includes STEM, leadership, career development and creative activities. A complimentary box lunch is included each day, and childcare until 5:30 p.m. will be provided if needed.

The program contains four divisions:

Novice (entering grades 2 and 3)

Intermediate (grades 4 and 5)

Junior (grades 6 and 7)

Senior (grades 8 through 10)

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, each division capacity is limited.

Support for the Sheldon Institute for Barbara Shineman Scholars program is provided by the Richard S. Shineman Foundation, the Tarandi Foundation and SUNY Oswego.

For more information or program related questions, visit the Sheldon Institute website or email [email protected].

