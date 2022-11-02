OSWEGO – The Shineman Foundation has lent its support to Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Giving That Grows initiative by signing on as a Gold Level Sponsor for OCO’s “Giving Thanks” celebration.

Presented by G & C Foods and Eagle Beverage, the food and beverage pairing event will held Friday, November 4 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center, 26 East First Street in Oswego.

The event will have food stations featuring harvest season delicacies from some of Oswego County’s Favorite restaurants, including: Canale’s Restaurant, La Parrilla on the Water, The Press Box, Mimi’s Drive-In, GS Steamers, Oompa Loompya’s, Mill House Market, Blue Moon Grill, Kiyomi Japanese Steak House, Ji-Woo’s Cupbops, CiTi BOCES Culinary Arts, Locavore @Burritt’s, and OCO Nutrition Services. Signature delicacies from each restaurant will be paired with beverages, courtesy of Eagle Beverage Company, that perfectly complement each dish. Entertainment for the evening will be provided by local singer/songwriter John McConnell.

Proceeds will benefit OCO’s Giving that Grows initiative that focuses on fighting hunger and food insecurity in our communities.

“We greatly appreciate the support we receive from the Shineman Foundation,” said OCO Executive Director Diane Cooper –Currier. “The care and concern that the Shineman Foundation has shown for our community is overwhelming. We are honored to be chosen as one of its community partners.”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related