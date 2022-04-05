OSWEGO COUNTY – The 16th annual St. Baldrick’s Day in Oswego County fundraising event – face-to-face for the first time since 2019 – is scheduled for Sunday, April 24 at the Best Western Plus Oswego Hotel and Conference Center, but local restaurants are helping the cause by hosting “St. Baldrick’s Nights” with a percentage of their proceeds going towards research for childhood cancer cures.

Last week the Oswego Fajita Grill participated, and this week, Wonzone’s Calzones will be donating a portion of their proceeds from Thursday (April 7) night’s sales between 5 to 9 p.m. The eatery at 118 W. Second Street, Oswego offers calzones, wings, salads, desserts, and more.

On Monday, April 18, the Fulton Fajita Grill will host its St. Baldrick’s Night, also from 5 to 9 p.m. Tacos, fajitas, burritos, salad bowls, and nachos – as well as chips and queso – are customer favorites.

The following week, the Oswego Sub Shop will sponsor its St. Baldrick’s Night on Monday, April 25, from 5-8 p.m. Subs, wraps, wings, salads, chili, soups, and desserts have been Oswego favorites since 1969.

Riverwalk Pizza, at 155 W. First Street, Oswego, will also make a donation from its sales on Monday, May 16 between the hours of 4-7 PM. Brick-oven personal pizzas made to order, along with salads and drinks, are available.

“The support we get from these businesses and others is greatly appreciated. Year in and year out, the Sub Shop and Fajita Grill have been great, but we appreciate building new relationships with other businesses, too,” said local St. Baldrick’s committee treasurer Sandy Pike.

Also on the calendar is the Oswego State men’s lacrosse team’s home game this Saturday, April 9 at 3 p.m. versus SUNYAC foe New Paltz. Twenty-three members of the Laker team have registered as fundraisers for this year’s event, and the team has raised more than $500 in the past two weeks.

Information about St. Baldrick’s will be available and donations will be accepted at the game.

To make a donation towards the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, or to find out more about the organizations’ commitment to finding life-saving cures for childhood cancer, go to www.stbaldricks.org.

