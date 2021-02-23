OSWEGO – State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras joined SUNY Oswego President Deborah F. Stanley today to announce the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) will resume spring sports on March 20.

The sports lineup will include lacrosse, baseball, softball, tennis, and track and field.

On January 20, Chancellor Malatras sent a letter to SUNYAC asking the league to develop a plan for the possible resumption of spring athletic competition. Over the past month, the league convened with more than 50 stakeholders, including campus presidents, athletic directors, coaches, and health experts to develop a plan. Last night the final plan was adopted by SUNYAC, which includes the following:

The conference will be split into East/West regions to limit travel and overnight stays.

Masks will be worn at all times by athletes, coaches and officials, except for athletes during competition or active practice.

No spectators will be allowed pursuant to New York State Department of Health guidance.

Regular weekly testing/COVID symptom checks prior to competition.

Prior to road games, athletes will be tested within three days of departure.

No eating on busses/masks will be worn at all times during travel; bus capacity reduced to 50 percent.

No handshakes, group celebrations or pre or post interaction with opposing team members.

The plan also includes room for delays or pauses in competition in case of an increase in COVID-19 positivity rates.

“The pandemic has kept our student athletes off the playing field for too long, but thanks to the great work and effort of SUNYAC Commissioner Tom DiCamillo, our campus presidents, the SUNYAC leadership, athletic directors, coaches, and our athletes; we’ve developed a workable plan to resume athletic competition at SUNY,” Malatras said. “I look forward to all of the great competition this year, and SUNY, like always, will aggressively handle any situations related to COVID as they emerge. I have confidence in our students—both on and off the field—to stay the course and comply to keep one another and our entire campuses and communities safe.”

SUNY Oswego President Stanley began the meeting at the Romney Field House thanking Chancellor Malatras, students and everyone involved in making the return of the athletic program possible.

“I want to thank and acknowledge the dedication, tenacity, and insight of Chancellor Malatras, our SUNYAC Presidents, and Conference Commissioner Tom DiCamillo, as well as SUNY Oswego Athletic Directors Eric Summers and Dan Kane and our campus coaches for their hard work in producing a plan for spring 2021 that is feasible, while still being highly focused on safety,” Stanley said. I want to especially note that our athletes have been part of an amazing effort to stay strong, well, and ready to compete. We know it has taken the commitment of all our students to step up and play a critical role in helping to mitigate the spread of the virus on the Oswego campus and in the greater community.”

SUNYAC Commissioner Tom DiCamillo spoke about the efforts and successes in making the return of Division III Athletics a possibility, thanking those who worked diligently in making it happen.

“This plan has come together after consultation with SUNYAC presidents and experts across the campuses, as well as close partnership with our local health officials. It includes a thorough strategy to keep players, coaches, and personnel safe, and we are pleased to get the season started for more of our SUNYAC teams,” Di Camillo said. “My thanks to Chancellor Malatras for his support.”

SUNY Oswego Seniors Myles Felton and Leah Czerwinski also stood up front during the meeting, commenting on the return of sports during their last year of school. Felton plays on the Oswego Men’s Baseball Team and Czerwinski plays on the Oswego Women’s Softball Team.

“We know this wasn’t an easy decision, and my teammates and I are thankful and beyond excited,” Felton said. “This is what we have dedicated so much of our time to do – compete. We are ready to play and will continue to do what we can to keep each other safe.”

Czerwinski spoke about her enthusiasm at getting the chance to resume the sport she and so many others enjoy. With sports not in play last year, Czerwinski spent a lot of time engaged in schoolwork, volunteering as an EMT and working out to keep in shape for when sports resumed.

“Usually there’s a little bit of stress around the season – you know, am I ready to play, this and that,” Czerwinski said. “At this point, it’s just going to be fun. Especially as a senior, to get that one last season with all my friends; to get to spend the time with them that I didn’t last semester, it’s going be great, it’s just exciting,” adding, “Just a huge thank you to everyone involved. I know it was probably a lot of work, a lot of stress. I know I can speak for a all the athletes that we’re just thankful that we get to play.”

The SUNYAC Plan follows a comprehensive review of spring sports by more than 50 individual athletic administrators, coaches, assignors of officials, certified athletic trainers, and sports information directors. The plan was shared with each individual local Department of Health.

The spring sports sponsored by SUNYAC for return under this plan are considered intermediate and low risk and will be contested outdoors. The following sports are set to begin March 20 and will continue until late May/early June: Baseball, Lacrosse (Men’s), Lacrosse (Women’s), Softball, Tennis (Women’s), and Track & Field – Outdoor (Men’s & Women’s).

The SUNYAC is an NCAA Division III Intercollegiate Athletic Conference featuring 10 full-member SUNY institutions including Brockport, Buffalo State, Cortland, Fredonia, Geneseo, New Paltz, Oneonta, Oswego, Plattsburgh and Potsdam, with Morrisville as an affiliate. The conference also sponsors 20 championships (9 men’s, 11 women’s) with over 4,500 student athletes that compete in the SUNYAC.

To see the full SUNYAC plan for Lacrosse, Baseball, Softball, Tennis, and Track and Field, please click Here and Here. To view SUNYAC student athletes star in a SUNY Spring #MaskUpSUNY Campaign to Keep Campuses Safe Video, please click Here.

