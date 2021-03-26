UPDATE: CTS said these services have been restored. If you still have any issues, please contact the Help Desk at 315-312-3456 or [email protected] OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego students are without some services today, including access to campus internet networks. Around 9:20 a.m., the college provided the following message via social media.

—

From Campus Technology Services:

Beginning overnight March 25 and into today, March 26, access to some CTS services is currently unavailable for everyone on and off-campus. Some of the affected services included but are not limited to: – Employee Health Screening – Cisco AnyConnect VPN Client – Argos/Banner/BDM – myOswego – Wired and Wireless Campus Networks – Department Phone Queues – Logins to campus computers

We are working to identify the issue and restore service as quickly as possible.

Please contact the CTS Help Desk with any questions or concerns you may have. Campus Technology Services Help Desk, SUNY Oswego – 26 Lanigan Hall | 315-312-3456 | [email protected]

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related