OSWEGO – After 44 years at SUNY Oswego, President Deborah F. Stanley announced her retirement to the SUNY Oswego community.

Stanley held the presidency for 26 years and will officially leave the post on December 31. Prior to her work as president, she was the university’s interim president from 1995-1997, taught in the School of Business and was Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost.

In the message, she highlighted several accomplishments the university attained during her time, including “stretch goals” such as increasing diversity in the student body and establishing the Syracuse campus.

“We have developed a campus culture with tolerance to bravely risk taking moonshots and often through focused, elevating work together,” Stanley wrote in the letter.

To assist with the focus on diversity, Stanley established the Possibility Scholarship Program for disadvantaged students in the science field, according to a press release from SUNY Oswego. She also spearheaded the Oswego Guarantee that ensures required classes will be available for all students to complete their degree in four years.

Stanley oversaw SUNY Oswego’s return to campus during the COVID-19 pandemic with the Oswego Forward Plan, which went on to include weekly surveillance testing in the spring 2021 semester. That weekly surveillance testing was a successful model for the SUNY system, as SUNY Oswego was able to limit COVID-19 cases and avoid a temporary shutdown of the campus unlike other SUNY institutions.

“President Deborah Stanley has led SUNY Oswego throughout a myriad of issues in her more than 25 years as their leader. Deborah … has led SUNY Oswego with the absolute highest level of integrity and dedication to the college,” SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said. “President Stanley has seen much, and with her students always in the forefront of every decision to be made … She is a leader that produces results, and her story for SUNY Oswego has been one of growth in programs for our students, increases in faculty, and financial stability.”

Stanley cited her appreciation for the entire campus community, including faculty, staff and students throughout her decades of work at SUNY Oswego.

“For our students, the value of all the different types of learning that take place at SUNY Oswego is also measured by the excellence you uphold and require in design and delivery of all our offerings and services,” Stanley wrote in the release. “Thinking of you gives me great confidence and optimism in SUNY Oswego’s future and its ability to face the inevitable challenges ahead.”

Stanley concluded her letter considering the memories her family made while living in Oswego, and reminding the campus community that while she is retiring, SUNY Oswego will always be with her.

“Our interest in this wonderful place is unending, and we will always be together,” Stanley wrote.

