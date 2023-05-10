OSWEGO – The popular Sheldon Institute summer youth camp invites applications and course proposals for the 2023 program on the SUNY Oswego campus.

Individuals can teach for one and/or two of the weeks of the program, Monday through Friday: July 24 to July 28 and/or July 31 to Aug. 4. Instructors are asked to submit a curriculum proposal for each week of the camp they are interested in teaching. Multiple course proposals may be submitted.

Priority will be given to lessons that are adaptable for both younger and older student audiences.

Instructors will be compensated at a rate of $30 per hour per week.

If you are interested in becoming an instructor with the Sheldon Institute, please review the course proposal info sheet on ww1.oswego.edu/sheldon-institute/teacher-application, complete the instructor application and course proposal form, and then send your resume to [email protected] by May 22.

For over four decades, the Sheldon Institute youth camp has offered approximately 130 students entering grades 2 through 10 academic, creative and cultural learning opportunities over a two-week period during the summer. Student registration is now open at oswego.edu/sheldon-institute.

The program has historically been administered through the School of Education with generous support from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation and the Tarandi Foundation.

Those with questions can contact Patty Whitmore, program manager for youth camps, at [email protected].

