OSWEGO – Symphor!a will perform a free concert on Friday, July 8 at Fort Ontario State Historic Site, 1 E. Fourth St., Oswego.

The 7 p.m. concert will be performed without amplification inside the acoustically excellent old stone fortification which is a natural satellite dish. The event is sponsored by the Richard S. Shineman Foundation.

The audience is encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets to spread out on the parade ground and ramparts and enjoy the concert with a Lake Ontario sunset. Seating will not be provided.

For the sake of the enjoyment of the concert by others audience members are asked to please leave their dogs and other pets at home. Friends of Fort Ontario will sell cold drinks and other refreshments. The museum shop will be open and there will be plenty of free parking.

Symphor!a is composed of a diverse group of talented musicians drawn from around the world, bringing with them a breadth of incredible musical talent. It is a 501(C)(3) non-for-profit formed in 2012 as a musician-led cooperative orchestra, one of only two in the United States. The orchestra presents more than 50 concerts and reaches 100,000 people annually in venues ranging from libraries and health care facilities to public parks, churches, museums, and its home venue, the Crouse-Hinds Theatre at the Civic Center.

For more information, contact Fort Ontario Historic Site Manager Paul Lear at 315-343-4711 or [email protected].

