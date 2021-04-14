OSWEGO – The Syracuse VA Medical Center, in conjunction with the Oswego County Veterans Service Agency, will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic administering the Moderna vaccine in Oswego on Sunday, April 18.

The clinic will take place at the Oswego American Legion, located at 71 W. Bridge St. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments are required and available for all veterans aged 18 and older as well as their spouses.

Veterans interested in a vaccination appointment must call 315-425-4488 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (available seven days a week) to make an appointment.

Proof of veterans status is required for an appointment. Enrollment in VA Healthcare is not required.

Veterans who are not enrolled or do not currently receive VA are encouraged to visit VA’s Eligibility webpage to learn more.

To get the latest updates and to sign up to stay informed about COVID-19 vaccines, VA’s vaccine information page.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...