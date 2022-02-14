Tax Forms Available At Oswego Public Library

OSWEGO – The Oswego Public Library has received New York State tax forms and instructions.

They are on the first shelves in the reference area of the main floor. The library also has 1040 forms and instructions available from the IRS.

Forms can also be printed for $0.15 a page, $0.30 double sided, at the Oswego Public Library. You may print them anywhere from www.irs.gov/forms-instructions and www.tax.ny.gov/forms/income_fullyear_forms.htm

Oswego Public Library is open 9-7 Monday through Thursday and 9-5 Friday and Saturday. We will be closed Monday February 21 for President’s Day.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...