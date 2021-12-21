OSWEGO – After over 38 years of working for Operation Oswego County, Inc., Teresa Woolson is set to retire as of December 31, 2021.

Woolson joined Operation Oswego County in 1983 where she worked as the Administrative Coordinator for many of those years. As a graduate of Leadership Oswego County, Woolson has served on many boards in Oswego County. Woolson is currently co-chair of the Oswego County Opioid Response Consortium and is a member of the Farnham, Inc. board of directors and nominating committee. She also serves on the Oswego County Suicide Prevention Coalition, as well as several other boards addressing substance abuse and suicide prevention.

Most notably, Woolson is the founder and president of The Victor Orlando Woolson (VOW) Foundation, Inc., an organization devoted to educating the public about the dangers of synthetic drugs. Ms. Woolson received a Woman of Distinction award from Senator Patty Ritchie in 2014.

“We will truly miss Teresa,” said OOC executive director L. Michael Treadwell, CEcD. “She has been such an asset to our economic development team and has played an essential and critical role in implementing and delivering programs that have helped so many businesses across Oswego County for so many years.”

A farewell event was held recently in her honor. Family, co-workers, colleagues, plus OOC and COIDA board members, were in attendance for the dinner at Steamers.

Woolson resides in Scriba, New York with her husband, George. She looks forward to continuing to head the VOW Foundation, volunteer and take cruises with her family.

Operation Oswego County is a private, non-profit economic development organization that works to enhance and protect the business climate of Oswego County. For more information, call OOC at 343-1545, or visit www.oswegocounty.org.

