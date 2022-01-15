Oswego – The Oswego Renaissance Association (ORA) announces the availability grants for house and neighborhood improvements to City of Oswego residents for 2022.

Homeowners that apply for the Renaissance Block Challenge grants can receive up to $1000 in dollar-for-dollar matching funds for exterior improvements to their homes or front yards, as long as at least 5 households apply together as a group. Successful applicants are also encouraged to work with the ORA to apply for grants in subsequent years to grow the momentum of revitalization in their neighborhood.

The Oswego Renaissance Association (ORA) offers several grants each year to support projects and activities that sow the seeds of revitalization by engaging residents in the renaissance of their neighborhoods. The goal is to restore vibrancy to neighborhood streets, public spaces, parks, sidewalks, large buildings, and more.

To date the ORA has partnered with more than 1,000 homeowners throughout the City of Oswego leveraging more than 4 million dollars in private investments is Oswego’s neighborhoods.

“We are especially interested in applications from new blocks that have never applied before,” ORA Director Paul Stewart said. “Anyone in the City of Oswego that is interested can contact us.”

The Renaissance Block Challenge grant application, and additional grant applications for house painting and street improvements are also available on the ORA’s website at www.oswegonyonline.com.

