OSWEGO – According to a police report today, on Friday, September 10, 2021, at 9:38 p.m. the Oswego City Police Department was dispatched to a fight in progress at the Oswego High School. It was reported to police that there were several individuals fighting outside of the football field.

Upon arrival, the fight was not in progress. While on scene, officers conducted an investigation and were able to determine who was involved in the altercation.

As a result of the investigation, several arrests were made.

Nicole Rivera, age 36, of Oswego, was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child (a misdemeanor), menacing in the second degree (a misdemeanor), criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree (a misdemeanor). It is alleged that Rivera was engaged in a fight with several individuals in the presence of people under the age of 17 and while engaged in the fight, Rivera did brandish a knife causing several individuals to be in fear.

Jenny Rivera, age 35, of Oswego, was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child as it is alleged that she did engage in a fight with several individuals in the presence of juveniles creating the risk of physical injury to them.

A 17 year old juvenile was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct as it is alleged this person was engaged in a physical altercation causing annoyance and alarm to bystanders.

All three were released on appearance tickets due back to Oswego City Court on September 23 at 9:30am.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Oswego Police Department at (315)342-8120.

OCSD Superintendent wrote the following letter to the school community on Sunday:

Dear Oswego City School District families and community,

I am writing to you today regarding a pair of incidents that took place late last week and have resulted in false rumors circulating in the community. To remain transparent and ensure accurate information is available, below is a brief timeline of events.

On Thursday, there was a verbal altercation and fight between two students at Oswego High School that resulted in disciplinary action. The Oswego Police Department was brought in and made aware of the situation, and appropriate charges were filed.

On Friday night following the Oswego High School varsity football game, approximately 20 individuals, including students and individuals from the community, engaged in a fight related to the first incident. One of the individuals brandished a knife but was subdued without further incident. Thanks to our partnership with the Oswego Police Department, officers responded immediately and launched an investigation. As a result, arrests were made Friday and Saturday, and more arrests were expected Sunday.

In no uncertain terms, please know these events are completely unacceptable and do not represent the Oswego City School District’s values. Disciplinary action, in accordance with the law and as outlined in our student code of conduct, will be taken against all involved.

As the safety of staff, students and visitors is always our top priority, the district will be implementing added security measures and staffing for future OCSD events.

Additionally, as we have seen many students being dropped off, we strongly encourage parental supervision for all students who attend athletic contests in the future. The Code of Conduct can be located through the athletics web page, and we strongly recommend parents and guardians review this and go over it with their children.

We would like to thank the Oswego Police Department and Oswego city officials for their assistance and partnership throughout the weekend.

Sincerely,

Dr. Mathis Calvin III

Superintendent of Schools

