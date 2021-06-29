OSWEGO – Applications for the Compass Federal Credit Union Board of Directors are now available online, with three vacancies to be filled.

Each vacancy holds a three-year term commitment to serve the members of Compass Federal Credit Union and help to guide and manage the Credit Union as it continues to move forward.

The Board of Directors meets on the third Thursday of every month at 3:30 p.m., helping to provide assistance with special projects associated with the Credit Union.

Those interested in submitting an application are asked to download and print an application online under the Services tab at www.compassfcu.com or visit a Compass Federal Credit Union branch. Applications must be returned to Compass Federal Credit Union, or e-mailed to [email protected], by July 19.

Elections will take place as part of the 55th Compass Federal Credit Union Annual Meeting, on a date still to be determined.

Those with questions can call Compass Federal Credit Union at (315) 342-5300.

To learn more about Compass Credit Union’s services, or to see a listing of locations, visit online at www.compassfcu.com.

Compass Credit Union can be found on social media via Facebook at www.facebook.com/CompassFCU and on Twitter @CompassFCU.

About Compass Federal Credit Union: Established in 1966, Compass Federal Credit Union has expanded from its original 74 members, to servicing nearly 7,000 members in the Oswego County community. Compass Federal Credit Union aims to serve its members with responsive and exceptional personal service, security of member’s funds, competitive programs and continued growth.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related